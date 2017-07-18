K-State Coach Snyder ‘admires’ OT Frantz decision to come out as gay

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- Kansas State University Coach Bill Snyder is voicing his support for one of his own at the team’s media day on Tuesday.

Offensive tackle Scott Frantz came out as a gay man during an interview with ESPN last week. The sophomore is one of only a handful of players to come out while playing college football.

Snyder said he admires the decision Frantz made.

“I thought the idea that he could help others really hit home, you know, with me at the time,” Snyder said. “So we decided to let it happen and I think the response has been excellent up to this point.”

In a previous statement Snyder made, he praised the team for how they accepted the news.

