Lawsuit claims Uber discriminates against wheelchair riders

NEW YORK (AP) — A nonprofit disability rights organization has filed a class-action lawsuit against Uber, claiming the ride-hailing service discriminates against New York City riders with disabilities by not providing enough access to vehicles that can accommodate wheelchairs.

Disability Rights Advocates filed the lawsuit Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court.

The lawsuit says although Uber offers wheelchair-accessible vehicles through its UberWAV service, they account for fewer than 100 of the 58,000 Uber vehicles dispatched in the city. It also says the special vehicles can be used by other riders and may be unavailable for use by disabled riders.

Uber says it has nearly 200 wheelchair accessible vehicles currently on the road in the city. A company spokeswoman says its technology has expanded access to reliable transportation for those with disabilities.