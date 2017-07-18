Manhattan first responders to conduct full-scale exercise at airport

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan Regional Airport is conducting a full-scale exercise this week to test emergency responders’ abilities to respond to an aircraft incident.

The exercise will happen from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 19 on airport property near Wildcat Creek Road.

A portion of Wildcat Creek Road will be closed between the business park and Skyway Drive with limited access for residents. The exercise will include a mock aircraft fuselage, mannequins and volunteer role players.

The Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Police Department, Riley County Emergency Management, Riley County EMS and several others will all be participating.