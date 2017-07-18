Mayoral candidate reception and forum at Jayhawk Theatre

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There are only a few weeks left until Topekans elect a new mayor. Before that, the public is invited to hear from the candidates about important topics affecting the community.

Michelle De La Isla, Spencer Duncan, Chris Schultz, Clark Trummell and Mark Weiser will all be in attendance at the Jayhawk Theatre on July 19 for a mayoral candidate reception and forum.

They will discuss their views on various topics important to Topeka.

Eugene Williams, General Manager/CEO of KTWU/PBS will serve as the moderator and representatives from local media outlets, including KSNT News, will deliver questions to the candidates.

The reception is from 6- 6:45 p.m., followed by the forum from 7- 8:30 p.m. The Jayhawk Theatre is located at 720 SW Jackson Street, in downtown Topeka.