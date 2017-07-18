Missouri man accused of using pocket knife to kill pet cat

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man is facing animal abuse charges for allegedly using a pocket knife to gut his pet cat and cut off its head.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Brian Wilson was charged with a misdemeanor count on July 10. He does not yet have an attorney.

Court records say the crime happened in May. Wilson is accused of killing his cat at his apartment by using a pocket knife to cut open the abdomen and expose its organs, before slicing off the animal’s head.

Authorities say Wilson was on drugs at the time and was seen running through a park wearing only a bath towel and covered in the cat’s blood.