Police surround house in SE Topeka after reported stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Police are surrounding a home in Southeast Topeka after a reported stabbing in the area.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 400 block of SE 35th St.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital after the incident.

The man inside the house came out after police threatened to apply for a search warrant. The man was taken into custody and police are now searching the house.

Topeka Police remain on the scene. No further information is available at this time, but we will continue to update you as we learn more.

