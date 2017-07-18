Saline County authorities looking for Paul Jay Davenport

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 39-year-old man who is currently listed on the 24 Most Wanted for July 2017 in Saline County.

Paul Jay Davenport has an active Saline County District Court felony probation violation warrant with original charges of possession of methamphetamine and theft.

Authorities say he stands 6’0″ and weighs 223 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says if you locate him do not attempt to apprehend him. Contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500.