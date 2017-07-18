Small Kansas town left in the dark

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of people in one rural Northeast Kansas town have been without power three separate nights within the last six days.

The power problems are happening in Perry, Kansas, a town of roughly 900 people.

“They get it going but it seems like the next day it goes out again,” said Perry resident Bill Culver.

With temperatures reaching into the upper 90’s it’s causing frustrations across the town.

According to Westar, Tuesday’s early morning outage affected 500 customers; nearly all of the town of Perry.

“If it gets that warm and the air conditioning kicks off in the house it doesn’t take long under the sun for the houses to heat up,” said Perry resident James Householder.

KSNT went searching for answers. Westar told KSNT News road construction, hot weather, storms and equipment failure are all responsible for the three outages.

Householder said the lack of communication from Westar is frustrating.

“That’s three times now in less than ten days and if they’re going to do it again, the least they could do is tell us,” he said.

A Westar spokeswoman Gina Penzig said, “We appreciate the patience of our customers. We understand that reliable electricity is important, especially in the heat of summer.”

Penzig also said Westar is working to fix the problem and currently inspecting equipment. She said after Tuesday’s work, Westar believes the problem will be fixed.

Householder said, “I’m expressing that lack of confidence in Westar’s ability to power a little town of Perry.”

KSNT will continue to follow the status of these issues.