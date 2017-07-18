Social worker and activist announces Kansas House Rep. candidacy

AUBURN, Kan. (KSNT)- An Auburn social worker and activist announced her candidacy on Tuesday for Kansas House District 54 in 2018.

Sarah Coats earned her Bachelor of Social Work and Master of Social Work from Washburn University in Topeka. She said she decided to run for office after working nearly a decade in social services and seeing the gaps in the system.

In December 2016, Coats exposed the Department of Children & Families hotline reporting backlog for abused Kansas children that put those children in even greater danger. Her work to organize, improve conditions, and protect Kansas kids at the foster care contractor cost Coats her job.

After she left that agency, Coats continued her work for foster children by getting involved with legislative foster car oversight committees and currently works with victims of human trafficking.

She said she intends to fight for Kansas children, workers’ rights and to help ensure that Kansas has a fair budget that works for even the most vulnerable in the state.

District 54 includes portions of Shawnee, Douglas, and Osage Counties and is currently represented by Ken Corbet. The Democratic primary will be held on August 7, 2018, and the general election will be held on November 6, 2018.