Suspects who stole car with girl inside in custody

Courtesy: KSHB-TV

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The two suspects involved in stealing a car with a 3-year-old inside in Kansas City, Kansas are both in custody and have been charged.

KSHB-TV reports police caught the male suspect identified as Tyler Ryan Letzig, Friday afternoon in Leavenworth County. The female suspect, identified as Karri Anne Reich, turned herself in Tuesday morning.

Both suspects face kidnapping, aggravated endangering of a child and theft charges according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office. They have both been charged with theft for taking the Ford Focus left running at a Valero gas station Wednesday, July 12.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said it is unclear if the parents of the young girl will face charges.

 

 

