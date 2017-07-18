Talking about Double-Up Food Bucks Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Statewide & at Topeka’s largest Farmers Market say they’re seeing an increase in the Double-Up Food Bucks Program. They’re finding individuals who use SNAP are spending more on healthier foods. SNAP offers nutrition assistance to millions of eligible, low-income individuals and families and provides economic benefits to communities.

How the program works: They will match every $1 you spend at participating farmers markets and grocery stores in Kansas and Missouri with another $1 FREE so you can buy more fruits and vegetables, up to $25 more per day.

For more information: http://www.doubleupheartland.org/