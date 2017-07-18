The ground may be too hot for kids and dogs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – According to KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist, Matt Miller, the ground heats up the air, so the closer you are to the ground, the hotter it is for you. If your kids look beet red in the face, you may want to lift them up on your shoulders, if you can.

Putting them up high is a quick way to cool them off. By putting children up in the air, parents can keep them away from the heat that radiates off the ground.

It’s also important to check the pads of your dog’s paws when the pavement heats up. Dog owner Steven Moss said he had to take one of his dogs to the vet because of the hot ground.

“We’ve had a couple times where the heat has been so bad on his paws that he’s actually burned off the pads on his paws,” Moss said. “The heat from the ground has actually burned off the pads.”

Now, he said he uses a special salve to keep his dog’s paws soft and hydrated. He also said he tries to walk his dogs in the grass and checks their paws frequently.