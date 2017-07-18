Topeka roller derby team comes out on top

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- One group of teens is making northeast Kansas proud.

They are known as the Topeka Chick Whips Roller Derby Team.

They just came back from the Junior Roller Derby Championships in Colorado. The team ended up coming out in seventh overall.

One of their coaches told us how hard these kids have worked.

“I can’t even tell you how proud I am of them. I get goosebumps, every time I think about them because they’re just a phenomenal group of girls and guys, we just went co-ed this season. They’re just they’re awesome to be a head coach of,” said Tracy “Coach Karmah” Bird.

The team is planning to participate in more competitions.

They are always looking for more members to join in on the fun. Call Coach Karmah at (785) 220-3937.