TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A date is set for the trial of a man accused of federal drug trafficking charges.

Adolfo Barragan-Rodriguez, also known as Big Mike, owned Pronto Pizza in downtown Topeka. He is accused of trafficking meth from California and selling it through a network of street dealers in Topeka.

The indictment accuses Barragan-Rodriguez of using his restaurant as a front.

On Tuesday, a judge set a trial for him on April 24, 2018.