Two charged in KCK car theft with child in back seat

By Published:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT)- Two people accused of stealing a car with a 3-year-old inside were charged on Tuesday.

Police arrested 28-year-old Tyler Letzig on July 14 in Leavenworth County. They say 29-year-old Karri Reich turned herself in today. Both face kidnapping and endangering a child charges.

They are accused of taking a Ford Focus that was left running at a Valero gas station on July 12.

3-year-old Amaya Vester was asleep in that back seat of the car. She was later found in the abandoned car and reunited with her parents.

