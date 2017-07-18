Washburn and Stormont Vail partner up for sports medicine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A Topeka hospital is teaming up with a northeast Kansas University to take sports medicine to the next level.

On Tuesday, Washburn University announced a partnership with Stormont Vail Health.

The partnership will allow athletes to have access to the best sports medicine doctors available to help them on and off the field.

It’s something that both sides are very proud and excited about.

The partnership will also allow sports medicine students to come to the hospital for clinicals and learn about the field first-hand. The term for now will last five years.

The partnership provides Washburn University with full-time athletic training services, consistent and committed physician and surgical relationships, and timely access to care in emergent and follow-up situations for the athletes.

Cotton O’Neil Orthopedics & Sports Medicine will be the exclusive team physicians. This will include Doctor’s Ryan Tomlins, Matt Bohm, Brian Wilson, Brad Poole and Peter Lepse.