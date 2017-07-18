Wichita man pleads guilty to federal marijuana trafficking charge

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT)- A Wichita man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal marijuana trafficking charge.

Antoine Beasley, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a user of controlled substances.

In his plea, Beasley admitted that he and co-defendants were part of a drug trafficking organization that imported marijuana and distributed it to buyers in the Wichita area. Police seized more than $250,000, checks and drug paraphernalia during a search of Beasley’s home. They also seized marijuana and a DPMS model A-15 rifle from a stash house Beasley controlled.

Beasley’s sentencing is set for October 4. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of 63 months in federal prison.

There are 10 co-defendants in the case ranging in ages 43 to 69 years old.