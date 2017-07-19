Casino Night at the Kansas Expocentre

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Expocentre is hosting Casnio Night Thursday as part of their Third Thursday event this month.

Casino Night benefits the Topeka VA Medical Center with acob Hodge is performing on the Budweiser Gazebo Stage. The signature food item crafted by Heart of America is the sliced grilled flat iron steak on toasted garlic bread, topped with garlic mushroom sauce & fried onions.

The Kansas Expocentre says this event is always dog-friendly and will happen rain or shine.

According to the Expocentre there will not be actual gambling, just games and prizes.

Fore more information CLICK HERE

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s