Casino Night at the Kansas Expocentre

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Expocentre is hosting Casnio Night Thursday as part of their Third Thursday event this month.
Casino Night benefits the Topeka VA Medical Center with acob Hodge is performing on the Budweiser Gazebo Stage. The signature food item crafted by Heart of America is the sliced grilled flat iron steak on toasted garlic bread, topped with garlic mushroom sauce & fried onions.
The Kansas Expocentre says this event is always dog-friendly and will happen rain or shine.
According to the Expocentre there will not be actual gambling, just games and prizes.
