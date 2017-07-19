Child sex charge dismissed for former assistant Kickapoo police chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A child sex charge filed against a former assistant Kickapoo Tribal Police chief has been dismissed.

According to the Jackson County Attorney’s Office, Joshua Barnes, of Meriden, had been charged in March for one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child less than 14-years-old. The charge was from an incident that occurred between January 2015 and May 2016.

The charge was dismissed last Wednesday under the terms of an agreement filed by Deputy Jackson County Attorney Brian Yearout.

According to the attorney’s office, the state has agreed not to re-file charges against Barnes on conditions that he has no further contact with the child, or any of their family members.