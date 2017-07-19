City of Topeka wants residents to cool off

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- With our first heat wave of the season, the city of Topeka is making sure everyone’s staying cool.

Emergency management along with the Topeka Rescue Mission are making rounds around city neighborhoods.

Their main purpose to make sure the homeless or those in need are getting cold bottled water and a free lunch.

One woman we talked to told us she’s grateful for the service.

Crews will be once again out Thursday to check on people again.

Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Green wants everyone across northeast Kansas to look out and check in on their neighbors, especially those who live alone or the elderly.