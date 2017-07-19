City of Topeka wants residents to cool off

By Published:

 

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- With our first heat wave of the season, the city of Topeka is making sure everyone’s staying cool.

Emergency management along with the Topeka Rescue Mission are making rounds around city neighborhoods.

Their main purpose to make sure the homeless or those in need are getting cold bottled water and a free lunch.

One woman we talked to told us she’s grateful for the service.

Crews will be once again out Thursday to check on people again.

Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Green wants everyone across northeast Kansas to look out and check in on their neighbors, especially those who live alone or the elderly.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s