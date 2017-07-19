Fatal crash closes highway near Hiawatha

By Published: Updated:

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) – A fatal crash has closed a northeast Kansas highway Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the two vehicle crash happened at 1:44 p.m. on Highway 73 and 190th Street, just south of Hiawatha in Brown County.

KHP said crews are on scene and the investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

Names will be released after family of the deceased has been notified.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reports 73 Highway between the junction of Highway 36/73 and the junction of 170th Street/73 Highway will be closed for several hours.

KSNT News will continue to update as information becomes available.

 

