Former Oskaloosa softball star transfers to Kansas

Courtesy: KU Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball head coach Megan Smith announced the addition of four transfers to the 2018 roster on Monday. The four newest Jayhawks collectively account for all-conference and national player of the year accolades from the NCAA Division I and junior college levels.

“We are thrilled to add some talent to our already talented incoming class for the 2018 season,” Smith said. “The four that we signed this summer will contribute greatly to our program in a lot of different areas – each will be integral in helping us pursue our goals the Jayhawk way. We can’t wait to get started to see how our total of nine newcomers complement and compete with our returners this year.”

KU’s group of summer signees include pitcher/infielder Haidyn Bassett (Oskaloosa, Kan.), utility player Sam Dellinger (Papillion, Neb.), utility/pitcher Brynn Minor (Wichita, Kan.) and middle infielder Miranda Rodriguez (Elk Grove, Calif.). In total, the Jayhawks are adding nine newcomers to the 2018 roster after signing five in November.

Bassett returns to the state of Kansas after spending last year at South Dakota State. The switch-hitting Oskaloosa, Kansas, native did not play for the Jackrabbits as a freshman due to an illness. At Oskaloosa High School, the 2016 graduate was a two-time Lawrence Journal World Player of the Year, a two-time Kansas City Star All-Metro selection and a two-time MaxPreps Small School All-American.

Bassett holds 22 school records at Oskaloosa and owns a pair of records in the state of Kansas for home runs in a game (three) and shutouts in a season (12). Over her four-year career, she struck out 50.1 percent of batters faced (647 total) while holding opponents to a .134 batting average against in her career.

Coach Smith on Bassett: Adding depth in the pitching circle is important and Haidyn will provide that for us. She is from right down the road in Oskaloosa, but comes to us after a year at South Dakota State. Since an illness kept her from the field last season, 2018 will be her first year of collegiate competition. She is powerful in both aspects of her game and we are excited to see her develop as a Jayhawk.