Garrett McCoy out of medically induced coma

By Published: Updated:

LYNDON, Kan. (KSNT) – “He gave the thumbs up.”, said the mother of Lyndon High School student athlete Garrett McCoy. Julie McCoy said Garrett has been taken out of a medically induced coma, after nearly two weeks.

Garrett McCoy suffered a brain aneurysm, July 7th, during a weights class at Lyndon High School.

Julie McCoy said doctors are trying to keep Garrett sedated, until the swelling in his brain goes down. She said doctors are encouraged by Garrett’s progress, but said he still has a long way to go.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s