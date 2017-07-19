Garrett McCoy out of medically induced coma

LYNDON, Kan. (KSNT) – “He gave the thumbs up.”, said the mother of Lyndon High School student athlete Garrett McCoy. Julie McCoy said Garrett has been taken out of a medically induced coma, after nearly two weeks.

Garrett McCoy suffered a brain aneurysm, July 7th, during a weights class at Lyndon High School.

Julie McCoy said doctors are trying to keep Garrett sedated, until the swelling in his brain goes down. She said doctors are encouraged by Garrett’s progress, but said he still has a long way to go.