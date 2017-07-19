July Scorcher: Heat relief still five days away

*EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT AREA-WIDE, UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING

We’re still tracking a prolonged stretch of extreme heat and dangerously high humidity levels. The days are only going to get hotter before the relief comes early next week. Yesterday, highs made it up into the middle 90s – today, we’re forecasting afternoon temps in the upper 90s. And they won’t be stopping there. It seems like a lock that widespread triple-digit heat dominates the extended forecast starting tomorrow. In other words, we’re looking at actual afternoon temps in the lower 100s Thursday through Saturday. This is exactly why we’re under a ‘HEAT WARNING’ through Saturday evening. Humidity levels will continue topping the charts throughout this stretch – making all of this heat even more unbearable. We’re looking at afternoon ‘feel like’ temps around 110° the rest of the week. Stay cool and refreshed as best as you can. We won’t be breaking any temperature records this week and we’ve been down this road before. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you work or have to be outside for extended periods of time. Also – don’t forget about your pets! They need shade and water too.

We’re already tracking our next best chance for rain. Recent computer models suggest some spotty showers are possible late on Saturday, but it still looks like better rain chances will wait for Sunday and Monday. A cold front will pass through the Central Plains and great us with scattered showers and storms later this weekend. Widespread severe weather is NOT likely, but locally heavy rain is. There’s certainly no shortage of moisture for this potential storm system to work with – just take a breath outside, it’s all the proof you need. All of this humidity will serve as fuel for some efficient rain-makers expected to slowly pass through heading into early next week. It’s still too early to pinpoint precise timing and storm intensity, but plan on dodging a few heavy raindrops on Sunday and Monday. For what it’s worth – both days feature a 30% chance of rain and we’ll tinker with the extended forecast as the weekend gets closer.

Yes, the weekend cold front will bring Northeast Kansas rain chances, but it’s also going to bring some much-needed heat relief. Highs are expected to be around 102° by Saturday and those scorching temps are expected to drop into the middle/upper 80s by Monday afternoon. So, we won’t be ‘cool’ but we’ll certainly cool down…by over 20°. We’ll FEEL the difference outside next week, and that’s all that really matters. Sleepless, overnight lows will also fall from near 80° – back to the middle 60s early next week. The nights will still be warm, but we’re maybe looking at some slightly better sleeping weather next week too. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert