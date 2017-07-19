Kansas inmate exposed to measles, lab tests pending

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – According to the KDOC, an inmate has been exposed to measles.

The inmate, who is being held at the Norton Correctional Facility, was participating in a work program outside of the facility when he was exposed to the virus.

Corizon, the state’s health care provider for offenders, made arrangements for the man to be observed in isolation precautions at the Norton Correctional Facility. Laboratory tests are pending to determine his immune status.

Todd Fertig, Director of Communications for the KDOC said there is no indication at present that the inmate has contracted measles, but the agency is taking extra precaution in the case.