Kansas inmate exposed to measles, lab tests pending

By Published:
This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 4, 2015 shows an electron microscope image of a measles virus particle, center. Measles is considered one of the most infectious diseases known. The virus is spread through the air when someone infected coughs or sneezes. (AP Photo/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cynthia Goldsmith)

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – According to the KDOC, an inmate has been exposed to measles.

The inmate, who is being held at the Norton Correctional Facility, was participating in a work program outside of the facility when he was exposed to the virus.

Corizon, the state’s health care provider for offenders, made arrangements for the man to be observed in isolation precautions at the Norton Correctional Facility. Laboratory tests are pending to determine his immune status.

Todd Fertig, Director of Communications for the KDOC said there is no indication at present that the inmate has contracted measles, but the agency is taking extra precaution in the case.

