KHP releases names of Brown County crash victims

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Horton man and an Upland, Nebraska woman are dead, after a two-car collision in Brown County.

KHP says 52-year-old Michael Patrick Jones was the driver of a car that crossed the center stripe and struck a car in which 80-year-old Patricia Boldt was a passenger. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. An 80-year-old man and two teenagers, in the same car as Boldt, were taken to area hospitals..

The collision happened around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon on 73 Highway, just south of Hiawatha.