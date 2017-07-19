Kobach questions Clinton’s popular vote win

Vice President Mike Pence, left, accompanied by Vice-Char Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, right, speaks during the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The vice chair of President Donald Trump’s voter fraud commission says we may never know whether Hillary Clinton really won the 2016 election’s popular vote.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach was asked in an interview Wednesday with MSNBC whether he believed Clinton had won the popular vote because of fraud.

He responded, “We will probably never know the answer to that question” because even if ineligible voters were determined to cast votes, it would be impossible to determine whom they voted for.

There is no evidence whatsoever of mass voter fraud in the 2016 election, despite the president’s repeated claims to the contrary.

Trump won the Electoral College by a comfortable margin. Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes.

