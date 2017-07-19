Mayoral forum attracts big crowd

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- It was standing room only at Wednesday night’s Topeka mayoral forum.

All five candidates took part at the Jayhawk Theater.

Candidates faced questions from a panel of local media representatives, including KSNT’s Jace Mills.

The debate lasted an hour and a half. Eugene Williams moderated the forum.

Candidates took questions on crime, the economy and economic development.

A number of Topeka organizations sponsored the event, including the Topeka Chamber and the League of Women Voters.