Mayoral forum attracts big crowd

By Published: Updated:

 

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- It was standing room only at Wednesday night’s Topeka mayoral forum.

All five candidates took part at the Jayhawk Theater.

Candidates faced questions from a panel of local media representatives, including KSNT’s Jace Mills.

The debate lasted an hour and a half. Eugene Williams moderated the forum.

Candidates took questions on crime, the economy and economic development.

A number of Topeka organizations sponsored the event, including the Topeka Chamber and the League of Women Voters.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s