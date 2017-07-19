Need for college degree rising in Kansas

Related Coverage Kansas education officials seek training for more graduates

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – A new study found that the need for a college degree is rising in Kansas. According to a study by Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce, 71 percent of Kansas jobs in 2020 will require a college or technical degree. However, only 45 percent of Kansas students are earning that degree.

In order to bridge that gap the Kansas Department of Education said that they need to revamp K-12 education.

“We shouldn’t just have a standard for everyone that everyone goes through the same thing. It needs to be personalized it should be project based meaning real world examples, real problems, really delving in and those should be using the community resources,” said Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson.

Watson said they are searching for seven school districts in Kansas that are willing for the state to come in and redesign their program. The application deadline is August 1. Click here for more information.