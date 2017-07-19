Pastor of Light of the World church in Topeka passes away

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Pastor Greg Varney of Topeka’s Light of the World Christian Center has died.

According to a statement sent out Tuesday to the church congregation from Pastor Greg’s wife Pastor Debbie Varney he passed away Monday.

“I regret to inform you that my husband and best friend, our Pastor Greg, went home to be with the Lord yesterday. He is now rejoicing in Heaven!”

A memorial service is scheduled to take place Wednesday night at 7:00 at the Light of the World Christian Center located at 3301 SW Gage Boulevard, just off I-470.

Pastor Varney was arrested twice in 2016 for uncharacteristic behavior. The church said at that time the pastor had been undergoing dialysis for kidney failure and his medical condition was directly responsible for the actions leading to the arrest.

Pastor Greg Varney and his wife Debbie founded the church in 1985. The church has met at their current location since 1993.