Pastor remembered after unexpected death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka pastor was remembered by his congregation Wednesday.

Members of Light of the World Christian Church came together for the first time since Pastor Greg Varney’s July 17 unexpected passing.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said church usher Ed Thomas. Many told KSNT News they had just seen the minister during Sunday service, just a day before his death.

Members said Varney instilled them with core virtues like strength, leadership and resilience. All qualities they believe will get them through the days ahead.

Despite being a man of God, Varney, like anyone – wasn’t untouchable when it came to worldly struggles. Over the last year, the pastor had several run ins with the law. Light of the world told KSNT News in October 2016 that behavioral changes were the result of Varney grappling with kidney failure.

Longtime church member Alexandra Martinez said, “”it’s 3 months…however many months, out of 61 years of his life.” Suggesting the pastor shouldn’t and won’t be remembered for his struggles.