Royals rally in the 9th to beat Tigers 4-3

By Published:
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss (37) is congratulated by Eric Hosmer (35) after scoring the winning run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The Royals defeated the Tigers 4-3. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Brandon Moss doubled off the wall in the ninth to score the tying run, and Alex Gordon drove him home with a sacrifice fly to bail out closer Kelvin Herrera and give the Kansas City Royals a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.

Moss homered in the third inning before coming through against Tigers closer Justin Wilson (3-4) in the ninth – shortly after Mikie Mahtook’s two-run shot off Herrera had given Detroit the lead.

Moss went to third on the throw to the plate, and Gordon sent a fly ball to center that was just deep enough to give him his sixth career walk-off RBI and the Royals a much-needed win.

They had lost the first two games of the series and seven of eight overall.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s