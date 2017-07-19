Topeka developments help revamp the city

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The capital city has been trying to upgrade for eight years now and a couple projects are helping it reach that goal.

Last December the Cyrus hotel broke ground and Topeka city councilwoman Karen Hiller said they never even hoped for something so nice.

“To add a hotel, a boutique hotel, a high end boutique hotel in our downtown, was beyond what many of us let ourselves hope for,” Hiller said.

She said the hotel will be a stand out and something people can find as a memorable destination.

But the revamping doesn’t stop there. A 100 million dollar development called Wheatfield Village was presented to the city council on Tuesday night. The development will bring restaurants, hotels, apartments, and more. It will be located on the corner of SW 29th and Fairlawn.

Jim Klausman is the developer on the project and said it is located in a high visibility area.

“It has just been overlooked for many, many years, and is very rundown. So just the fact that people driving by can just run off the interstate and come by our project is really going to help the city from out west and from the east as well,” Klausam said.

Hiller also said these development projects are what make it an exciting time to live and work in Topeka.

“What a gift, and what a contribution,” Hiller said.

Klausam said the project will help in the development of the city.

“We’re excited about the project and looking forward to it being a premiere area for the people of Topeka to enjoy,” Klausam said.

The Wheatfield Village development still needs to be approved by the city council. If it is, construction could start at the end of September, but a public hearing regarding the development will take place some time in August.