TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers with the Topeka Police Department are looking for a suspect who they say stole merchandise and assaulted an employee at a Topeka hardware store.

Topeka Police report the incident happened on June 7 at the Menards located at 6401 SW 17th Street, just west of Wanamaker Road.

Police say the suspect left in a white Ford Escape, both pictured above.

Anyone with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.