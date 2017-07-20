Adopt-A-Pet: July 20, 2017

It’s Thursday again – that means it’s almost time for the weekend! It’s also Adopt-A-Pet day! Our first pet this week is a little cutie named Walter. Walter is an eight year-old chihuahua mix. He has actually been with a foster owner for a while. When he first came to the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS)…he was very scared. That’s why he was placed in a foster home. With a lot of tender love and care, his confidence is climbing and now he’s ready for a fur-ever home.

Abby Allen, an adoption counselor at HHHS, says ‘He is going to be a good family dog. He just probably needs one with older children and he loves other dogs, so if you have another dog at home he’ll be very good.”

If you want to adopt Walter, you’ll need to call HHHS to set up an appointment. That way Walter’s foster owner can bring him to the shelter to meet you!

Our next future pet is a big girl, but she’s 80 pounds of love! Meet Sofia, the one year old boxer mix. Sofia loves treats but also loves to stay active. She would make a great family dog and will be very protective of her future family.

Of course we couldn’t end this week’s segment without adding a cute cat into the mix. This is Titus – he’s a seven year old domestic short hair mix. Titus is a very loving kitty. He’s also very shy and just needs a quiet, relaxing home.

HHHS has a special going on through the end of the month too. Cat adoption fees are only $15! That means everyone reading this article or watching the video at home, can go scoop up Titus and his other furry friends for less than a tank of gas! Together, we can clear the animal shelters right here in Northeast Kansas – one future friend at a time!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert