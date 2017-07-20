Robbery at downtown McDonald’s

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people are in custody in connection with a robbery at McDonald’s in Downtown Topeka Wednesday night. Police are questioning one of the people for possibly being involved.

This all happened at the McDonald’s located at 1100 S Kansas Ave. There were customers inside the fast food chain at the time of the robbery, but there are no injuries.

According to police, this is the second time this year this location has been robbed. The first was back in late March.

We will continue to update you as soon as we learn more information.