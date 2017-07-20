Boil water advisory issued for Emporia and surrounding area

Related Coverage Major water main break leaves Emporia without water

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A boil water advisory has been issued for Lyon and Coffey Counties by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment following a major water main break Thursday morning in Emporia.

KDHE officials said the advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure caused by the line break. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The water systems in Lyon and Coffey counties currently under a boil water advisory are as follows:

City of Admire, Lyon County

City of Allen, Lyon County

Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County

City of Emporia, Lyon County

City of Hartford, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 1, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 2, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 4, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 5, Lyon County

City of Olpe, Lyon County

Park Place Communities Management, Lyon County

Officials say the advisory will remain in effect until conditions that place the system at risk of contamination are deemed to be resolved. Officials say it could stay in effect until at least Saturday.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.