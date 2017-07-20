Emporia State University to close for second day following water emergency

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State University said they will be closed again Friday following a major water main break that caused the city and surrounding area to be without water for hours.

Emporia State President Allison Garret said they are remaining closed to allow their crews to get their systems back online and identify any potential problems.

Garret said they plan to be back to business as usual on Monday.

The water main break happened early Thursday morning at W 15th and Prairie Street.

Crews worked throughout the morning to fix the problem in the town of about 25,000 residents. They began putting in a new pipe just before 9:30 a.m. and the repairs were finished around 10:30 a.m.

Public Works Director Frank Abart said something like this hasn’t happened for more than 30 years.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for Emporia and Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said when the water line is restore, they must get all of the air out of the lines. The boil advisory is expected to be in place for a few days.

The water systems in Lyon and Coffey counties currently under a boil water advisory are as follows:

City of Admire, Lyon County

City of Allen, Lyon County

Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County

City of Emporia, Lyon County

City of Hartford, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 1, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 2, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 4, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 5, Lyon County

City of Olpe, Lyon County

Park Place Communities Management, Lyon County