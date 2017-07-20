Emporia water expected to be back on late Thursday night

By Published: Updated:

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia Public Work officials say it will be after 11 p.m. Thursday before water is fully restored to the city and surrounding area after a major water main break.

Public Works Director Frank Abart said bringing the water treatment plant back up took longer than anticipated with officials saying water would be back at full pressure by 5 p.m.

A boil water advisory issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is expected to remain in effect for the city and the surrounding area through the weekend.

KDHE is keeping their labs open through the weekend so officials can test the water to make sure it is safe.

The water systems in Lyon and Coffey counties currently under a boil water advisory are as follows:

  • City of Admire, Lyon County
  • City of Allen, Lyon County
  • Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County
  • City of Emporia, Lyon County
  • City of Hartford, Lyon County
  • Lyon County Rural Water District 1, Lyon County
  • Lyon County Rural Water District 2, Lyon County
  • Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County
  • Lyon County Rural Water District 4, Lyon County
  • Lyon County Rural Water District 5, Lyon County
  • City of Olpe, Lyon County
  • Park Place Communities Management, Lyon County

Abart said old pipes and heat are likely causes for the break.

Water distribution will continue until 8 Thursday evening at the Lyon County Fair Grounds and begin again at 8 a.m. Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s