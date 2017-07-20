Emporia water expected to be back on late Thursday night

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia Public Work officials say it will be after 11 p.m. Thursday before water is fully restored to the city and surrounding area after a major water main break.

Public Works Director Frank Abart said bringing the water treatment plant back up took longer than anticipated with officials saying water would be back at full pressure by 5 p.m.

A boil water advisory issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is expected to remain in effect for the city and the surrounding area through the weekend.

KDHE is keeping their labs open through the weekend so officials can test the water to make sure it is safe.

The water systems in Lyon and Coffey counties currently under a boil water advisory are as follows:

City of Admire, Lyon County

City of Allen, Lyon County

Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County

City of Emporia, Lyon County

City of Hartford, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 1, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 2, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 4, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 5, Lyon County

City of Olpe, Lyon County

Park Place Communities Management, Lyon County

Abart said old pipes and heat are likely causes for the break.

Water distribution will continue until 8 Thursday evening at the Lyon County Fair Grounds and begin again at 8 a.m. Friday.