Neighbors react to Emporia water main break

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The major water main break in Emporia is a tough situation for residents to deal with.

The triple-digit heat made the tough situation even tougher, and left many with questions. We learned work will continue in the area of West 15th and Prairie over the next few days as the ground is replaced following the install of this new pipe. That’s causing a bit of traffic in the small neighborhood. It’s creating headaches for some.

“Well it wasn’t mass hysteria, but yes, there were certainly come cranky people,” says Emporia resident Kim Wickham. “I’m thinking mmm…not a good way to start the day.”

KSNT News did speak with city officials Thursday night. They say their target deadline for service restoration is midnight Friday.

The boil water order will most likely remain in effect through the weekend.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will test water samples to see whether the water is clean in the coming days.