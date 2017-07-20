Royals rout Tigers, set season highs for runs and hits

Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer celebrates his solo home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer during the third inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, July 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Brandon Moss drove in four runs, Mike Moustakas had three RBIs and the Kansas City Royals routed the error-prone Detroit Tigers 16-4 on Thursday night.

Eric Hosmer and Whit Merrifield homered for the Royals, who moved within 1½ games of first-place Cleveland in the AL Central. The 16 runs and 19 hits were season highs for Kansas City.

Detroit committed three errors in the Royals’ four-run first inning, when only one run was earned. It was the most errors the Tigers have made in an inning since May 1, 2010.

Michael Fulmer, the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year, threw 37 pitches in the first. The heat index was 107 when the game started.

Fulmer (10-7), who had won his previous four starts, was removed after facing 18 batters. He retired only eight, and eight scored. It was the shortest outing of his career.

