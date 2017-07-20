Searing sunshine, intense humidity dominate the late-week forecast

*EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT AREA-WIDE, THROUGH SATURDAY AT 8 PM

We’re tracking a lot more searing sunshine all across Northeast Kansas today. No surprise that afternoon temps will continue to climb. Today’s forecast features actual air temperatures in the lower 100s. Yes, this air mass remains insanely humid too. We’re looking at ‘feel like’ temps around 110° – yikes! Stay cool and refreshed as best as you can, especially if you have to spend any appreciable amount of time outdoors. Take plenty of breaks and drink lots of water. Don’t forget about your pets, either. They need shade and water too! For those still asking – no, this dangerously hot and humid weather is going nowhere any time soon. Remember, the ‘HEAT WARNING’ is in effect through Saturday at 8pm. In other words, we’re still facing some 3+ days of blazing temperatures and air wet enough to drink!

With that being said, we’re still tracking our next round of rain which will come later this weekend as a cold front passes through the Great Plains. This potential storm system will bring us some relief from this recent stretch of extreme heat and humidity. We don’t want to give anyone false hopes or the wrong expectations – the forecast will not be ‘cool,’ it’ll just be much cooler compared to the triple-digit heat we’re currently feeling. We’ll go from 100°+ on Saturday afternoon, down to the upper 60s on Monday morning. Highs will likely be trapped in the upper 80s early next week too. That’s a temperature difference of 30°+ in less than two days. We’ll certainly FEEL the difference outside by Monday! Recent computers models aren’t very optimistic on the weekend rain chances, though. It’s a trend we’ll have to watch as Sunday gets closer. There’s no shortage of moisture for this cold front to work with, so we’re not buying the meager rain chances entirely. However, we have dropped Saturday evening’s rain chance down to 20% and Sunday’s is now back to 30%. The timing still isn’t precise and we’ll iron out the specific details in the coming days, but all of the rain should be wrapped up by Monday morning – leaving us with clearing skies to start the work week. Stay tuned.

Yes, the afternoon heat is unbearable – but just as bad are the overnight temps. A lot of complaints coming in about sleepless nights and you aren’t the only ones. Low temperatures have been around 80° the last few nights and they won’t be dropping all that much until Monday either. But once they do, we’ll feel a big difference. Expect those overnight temps to cool into the 60s next week. As of right now, our ‘pick of the week’ looks to be Tuesday with bountiful blue skies, a morning temps in the 60s and afternoon highs in the middle/upper 80s. We won’t be breaking any temperature records throughout the stretch and we can get through it together. It’s July in Kansas…it’s hot. Practice those good safety tips and Monday will be here before we know it!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert