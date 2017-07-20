Shawnee County Fair returns to the Kansas Expocentre

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — It’s that time of year again! The Shawnee County Fair is back filled with tons of activities for people of any age to be a part of. The 2017 theme is “Pirates of the Fairibbean.”

Here’s a sample of what you can expect. Friday, July 21, 2017 is a performance by Cruzline Drumline plus a dog show. Saturday, July 22, 2017 check out a pancake feed and even pony rides. Sunday, July 23, 2017 is a livestock judging contest plus the popular crowning ceremony of the 4-H king and queen.

Click here to see the complete list of activities for the fair.