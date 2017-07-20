Staying hydrated during water outage

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) With thousands without water, for hours, hydration is a big concern for people in Emporia and surrounding areas and drinking water is a necessary part of all of our daily lives.

“The danger without access to water in this kind of heat is dehydration, which can lead to a myriad of health problems. The worst of which would be heat stroke or bad kidney failure,” said Stormont Vail’s Internal Medicine Dr. Jared Elliott.

The CDC said water is also essential in keeping your body temperature normal, lubricating joints, protecting your spinal cord and other sensitive tissues, and to get rid of bodily wastes.

There are some basic signs to know whether or not you’re dehydrated.

“As long as you’re sweating that means you’re adequately hydrated. When you quit sweating, that’s when you should be concerned. Also things like dizziness, nausea, blurred vision; those are signs that you’re becoming profoundly dehydrated,” said Dr. Elliott.

So what do you do to stay hydrated when there’s no water?

Dr. Elliott said the best thing you can do is stay indoors. keep your air conditioning running.

“Keep your windows and shades closed. Avoid any excessive activities, particularly something outside. Obviously the best option is going to be fresh clean water. Sports drinks are going to be hydrating. Other things like Pedialyte, will work as well. The only thing to keep in mind is those contain a lot of sugar.”