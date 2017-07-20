Topeka man charged in killing of 66-year-old man

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been charged with murder in the killing of a 66-year-old man.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Thursday that he has filed a criminal complaint amending the charges against Howard Burchfiel, 31, who was arrested in June for aggravated battery and aggravated burglary as well as a weapons charge from an earlier case.

On June 18, Topeka Police responded to a 911 call at 117 NE Highway 24, just east of North Kansas Avenue. Officers located Allen Wichman, of Topeka, suffering from life threatening injuries.

Burchfiel was indicted for aggravated battery on June 22. Kagay said on July 14, investigators learned Wichman died from his injuries.

Kagay has now filed a criminal complaint charging Burchfiel with three separate felonies including first degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated burglary. Additionally the complaint charges intentional second degree murder as an alternative charge to first degree murder.

No court hearings have been scheduled at this time.

Topeka Police told KSNT News back in June that Burchfiel and Wichman knew each other.

Kagay said the Topeka Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.