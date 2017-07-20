Topeka official explains how Emporia’s water crisis could happen anywhere

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A water main break Thursday morning has caused the entire city of Emporia and surrounding areas to be without water for most of the day. The break was reported at 2 a.m. and water isn’t expected to be back on until 11:00 Thursday night.

Deputy Director of Utilities for the City of Topeka Braxton Copley joined KSNT News to explain if the water main break in Emporia was simply a freak accident or is something that could happen in any community in northeast Kansas.

A boil water advisory issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is expected to remain in effect for the city and the surrounding area through the weekend.

KDHE is keeping it’s labs open through the weekend so officials can test the water to make sure it is safe.

The water systems in Lyon and Coffey counties currently under a boil water advisory are as follows:

City of Admire, Lyon County

City of Allen, Lyon County

Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County

City of Emporia, Lyon County

City of Hartford, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 1, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 2, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 4, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 5, Lyon County

City of Olpe, Lyon County

Park Place Communities Management, Lyon County