TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a school playground fire could be a case of arson.

Firefighters were called to the playground of Pauline South School, around 7:00 p.m., Thursday.

They found parts of the playground burning, but were able to control the fire in a matter of minutes.

The Sheriff’s Office told KSNT News it is treating the playground as a crime scene.