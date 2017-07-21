2 men wanted on probation violation added to NE Kansas Most Wanted

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two men wanted on probation violation are on the Northeast Kansas Most Wanted list.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office report they are looking for Cody Michael Rodriguez, 34, and Jason Phillip Ortiz, 26.

Rodriguez is described as a white male, weighing 180 pounds and standing 6’2.” He has black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted on charges of probation violation, possession of opiate, opium, and narcotic or certain stimulant.

Ortiz is described as a white male, weighing 185 pounds and standing 5’8.” He has black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted on charges of probation on attempting to violate the offender registration act, domestic battery, 2 counts for criminal damage to property and 2 counts for failure to appear on domestic battery.

If you know where these men are, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007 or if you live outside Shawnee County, call 1-800-KS-CRIME.

