Funeral services set for well known Topeka pastor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been scheduled for Pastor Greg Varney, 61, of Topeka, who passed away unexpectedly Monday.

According to Penwell-Gabel, funeral services for Pastor Varney will be held at 10:30 Monday morning at Light of the World Christian Center, located at 3301 SW Gage Boulevard, just off I-470.

According to his obituary Pastor Varney was married to Debbie Wenger on January 3, 1976. He was Pastor at Light of the World Christian Center for over 31 years. Pastor Varney and Debbie founded the church in 1985.

Memorial contributions may be made to Light of the World Christian Center.