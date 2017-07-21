Gary Woodland tied for 6th after second round at The Open

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) – Jordan Spieth finished off a windy and wet second round of the British Open with a 1-under 69 to take the lead.

This is the fourth time the 23-year-old Texan has at least a share of the 36-hole lead in a major. He won the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015 and had control of the 2016 Masters until his infamous triple bogey on the 12th hole at Augusta National.

Spieth seized control of the lead with birdies on the 11th and 12th hole. He was on his way to a bigger lead with a 3-wood that rolled 100 yards onto the green to about 15 feet. But he missed a short par putt on the 16th.

Spieth was at 4-under 136. Matt Kuchar was two shots behind.

Topeka-native Gary Woodland shot a 1-under 69 in Friday’s second round and is now tied for 6th entering the weekend. Woodland made an eagle on the 5th hole.

Kansas State graduate Robert Streb tied for 89th after his 58-over par round on Friday. Streb had a quadruple bogey on the 13th hole, and a double bogey on the 18 hole. He does not make the cut